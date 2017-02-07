Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manager Gareth Ainsworth is eyeing a hat-trick of League One scalps when Wycombe Wanderers take on Coventry City in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-finals tonight.

His Chairboys side have already beaten two teams from the level above, in the shape of Millwall and Northampton, in the competition this season.

Add to this their 5-0 drubbing of yet another League One side, Chesterfield, in the FA Cup, and you can see why Wycombe are going into the game showing no fear.

Ainsworth said: “For a manager to be in any semi-final is awesome, and the boys have worked so hard to get there. Okay, in the early rounds you judge the competition and see where you are, but when you get to the semis it's huge.

“The boys will be giving it their all to get to Wembley. We know Coventry are a League One side, but we've beaten two already in this competition, and I would love to complete the hat-trick. We will probably rotate, although not as much as we have been doing. We will give it a right go.

“These boys will achieve one day, and we've got the chance on Tuesday to do something big. Don't forget I've played in this competition, so I've played my part! I'm sure there will be one or two who haven't played recently coming in and raring to go.”

Dominic Gape and new loan signing Alex Jakubiak will both be cup tied and so will not feature.