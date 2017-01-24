Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mansfield Town 1 Wycombe Wanderers 2

Adebayo Akinfenwa took himself into double figures for the season with a late winner at Mansfield Town in the Checkatrade Trophy tonight.

The Beast, who won the tournament with Swansea City a decade ago, completed Wycombe's comeback eight minutes from time when he chested down a deep cross and found the back of the net.

All of which put the Chairboys into the semi-finals and only one win from a first trip to Wembley since the 2014 League Two play-off final.

Wycombe had fallen behind in the quarter-final tie 10 minutes before the break when Joe Jacobson was somewhat harshly penalised for handball, and Matt Green powered home the spot kick.

Scott Kashket - who else - drew them level with his 14th goal in 18 games midway through the second half, pouncing to score after the home keeper spilt a long range effort from Max Muller.

Then cometh the hour, cometh the man, as Akinfenwa, with his sixth goal in the last 10 games, brought the Wembley arch almost into sight for Gareth Ainsworth's men.