Exeter City 4 Wycombe Wanderers 2

Not even a debut goal from Alex Jakubiak was enough to save Wycombe Wanderers from a first league defeat in almost three months last night.

Jakubiak, who was only signed on loan from Watford the previous day, gave a Chairboys side trailing 3-1 hope of a late comeback by pulling one back with a minute remaining at Exeter, latching onto Aaron Pierre's pass before beating his man and firing home.

But a fourth goal in injury time from Exeter sealed it for the hosts, Ollie Watkins robbing Max Muller, who came in as one of seven changes made by manager Gareth Ainsworth, before rounding Jamal Blackman and netting.

Exeter had taken a 20-minute lead when Jack Stacey crossed for David Wheeler to breadk the deadlock, but Garry Thompson headed home a Sam Saunders corner to draw Wycombe level just before half time.

But two goals in as many second half minutes took the game away from Wycombe, Btroy rown converting another cross before former Chairboy Joel Grant punished his old team after being fed by Watkins.

And so came to an end a proud unbeaten streak in the league, just as Spurs had ended the club's 16 game unbeaten run in last Saturday's thrilling FA Cup tie.

Ainsworth said: “We weren't good enough. Saturday took a lot out of us, so I needed to rotate, but it didn't work out. We were second best. I need a resonse this Saturday (at home to Portsmouth), it's a big game.”