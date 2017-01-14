Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wycombe Wanderers 1 Yeovil Town 1

Joe Jacobson extended Wycombe Wanderers' unbeaten run to 14 games this afternoon after Yeovil Town threatened to spoil the party.

The Chairboys' defender was cool as you like from the spot to square things up just a matter of minutes after the visitors had taken the lead with a penalty of their own.

Missing top scorer Scott Kashket through injury, the hosts started with Myles Weston and Paris Cowan-Hall playing off Adebayo Akinfenwa.

They almost fell behind just 30 seconds in but Aaron Pierre cleared off the line after Ben Whitfield connected with a cross from Francois Zoko, who proved to be Wycombe's tormentor down the left hand side.

But the hosts came even closer to breaking the deadlock when Dominic Gape let fly with a belter from 25 yards out, and as time seemed to stand still, so too did Yeovil keeper Artur Krysiak, who could only watch as the ball cannoned back off the upright.

It was the visitors who took the lead on 20 minutes, however, when Sido Jombati fouled Zoko in the area and Kevin Dawson sent Jamal Blackman the wrong way from the spot.

Five minutes later, Wycombe had a penalty of their own when Cowan-Hall jinked his way through a couple of challenges before being nudged off the ball needlessly by Alex Lacey, and Joe Jacobson stroked the ball down the middle and in from the spot.

The tempo seemed to die down a bit after the break, although a brilliant effort from Luke O'Nien drew an equally impressive save from Krysiak, while Whitfield should have done better after being teed up by Zoko, who had got in behind Anthony Stewart.

Blackman and Yeovil's Nathan Smith were both booked for their part in an incident which led to a skirmish in the Chairboys' area, with plenty of pushing and shoving but nothing too serious, while a head injury spelt the end of Stewart's afternoon.

Cowan-Hall tried his luck with a curling effort from 25 yards, then should have done better after being played in beautifully by Gape but miscued at the vital moment, and Wycombe had to make do with a point.