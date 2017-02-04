Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wycombe Wanderers 1 Portsmouth 0

Scott Kashket got Wycombe Wanderers back to winning ways against Portsmouth this afternoon – but there was an element of luck about his crucial strike.

A harmless looking shot from the Chairboys striker three minutes into the second half took a massive deflection off a Pompey defender to wrong-foot keeper David Forde and trickle into the back of the net.

Whether or not the dubious goals panel will take it off him remains to be seen, but for now, it's a 15th goal in just 21 games of an amazing season for Wycombe's top scorer.

In a first half of few efforts, Pompey attacked from the off and it only took 10 seconds for them to have first sight of goal, Jamal Lowe dragging his shot just wide of namesake Jamal Blackman's left hand post.

Wycombe's first chance fell soon after to Adebayo Akinfenwa, who chested down a long clearance from Blackman and got in a shot on the turn, but it was straight at Forde.

Following that bright start, the rest of the half saw little more than a series of half chances, but no sooner was the second half underway than the game exploded into life with Kashket's goal, and Wycombe's lead was almost doubled soon after when Christian Burgess came close to putting through his own net, but Forde got back to scramble the ball away just in time.

With 20 minutes remaining, Kashket looked like he would be in for his second when he beat Forde to Luke O'Nien's through ball, but a covering defender cleared before the striker could finish.

Wycombe had a big let off at the other end soon after when Blackman came for a lofted ball into the box, missed it totally and was left in no man's land as Carl Baker's effort drifted just over.

Akinfenwa then should have done better with a move he started and almost finished, laying off for Sam Wood, whose cross he tried to side-foot home but miscued horribly.

There were eight whole tricky minutes of added time to negotiate at the end, and Pompey threw everything they had forward, but some desperate defending kept them out and Wycombe held on for an important win.