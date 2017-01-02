Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wycombe Wanderers 2 Newport County 1

A late surge preserved Wycombe Wanderers' long unbeaten record and earned them a 2-1 win over Newport County this afternoon.

Spectacular second half strikes from Sam Wood and Paris Cowan-Hall gave the Chairboys a ninth win in 10 that was anything but routine.

A triple substitution introducing Scott Kashket, Adebayo Akinfenwa and Cowan-Hall made the difference and they were the main reason Wycombe were able to turn the game on its head.

The home side made all the early running. On his return from injury, Paul Hayes flicked a shot over the bar and had a powerful volley blocked by Darren Jones inside the first ten minutes.

Chances began to dry up but a Garry Thompson long throw created one in the 32 minute as Wood’s low drive from inside the box was saved.

The Chairboys threatened chiefly through skipper Hayes; late in a drab first half he swivelled to flash an effort wide after good work from Luke O’Nien.

The veteran frontman continued to be at the heart of the action after the break, forcing Joe Day into a sharp low save after Myles Weston’s cross dropped kindly.

It looked like it would take an error or a moment of magic to break open a cagey encounter and it was the former that came on the hour mark.

Looking to start a move deep in his own half, Pierre stumbled and trod on the ball to hand possession over to Mark Randall who strode into acres of space and slotted calmly past Brown.

Gareth Ainsworth made his move in the 68 minute with a triple switch and his side drew level less than a minute later.

Joe Jacobson’s delivery was cleared to Wood, who adjusted superbly to hook a left-footed effort into the top corner from 20 yards. Wycombe stuck to their guns in the face of Newport’s delaying tactics and took the lead ten minutes from time.

After the ball broke to him 25 yards from goal, Cowan-Hall sent a high effort steepling up over Day and in- he can’t have known much about the strike when it left his right foot but few Wycombe fans seemed to care.

Four team changes from the Cheltenham win almost cost Wanderers the win but they recovered to secure a winning start to the new year.