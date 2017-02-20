Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chalfont Wasps 1 Ascot United 0

There was a hint of Spring in the air when Wasps welcomed Premier side Ascot the The Nest for the first round of the Bluefin Sport Hellenic Supplementary Cup. Wasps had shuffled their starting line-up and Ascot were in the process of re-booting their season under a new local manager.

The Wasps offered the greater threat in the first half. Pardeep Ghattoara smuggled the ball to Tom Fifield, his shot missing by fractions after only three minutes. Shortly afterwards, a couple of Brad Holt long throws saw a Ghattoara strike and then a Josh Urquhart header go close in the first 12 minutes before the game entered a scrappy period.

Ascot’s first attempt came after 23 minutes, Dan Little gathering the weak shot with ease. A Tom Fifield injury allowed Jack Pearce to come on. Wasps took the lead through Nick Little, who had been very effective down the left flank Little bravely chased a lost cause and challenged a high ball with the onrushing visiting keeper to head home from 16 yards.

Wasps immediately set about seeking a second. Pearce won a tackle, passed to Ghattoara, and his mazy run was only cancelled by a last-ditch tackle. Captain Ryan Sweales glancing header went close from the resultant corner. Olly White youthful pace put him in good positions on a number of occasions. Ascot clearly felt they were ‘not at the races’ as their manager kept them pitch side at the interval.

The Ascot half time talk was effective. The second period saw Ascot up the tempo and Wasps needed to work hard off the ball to protect their lead at times. Ascot struck the Wasps crossbar six minutes in, but it was far from one-way traffic. Alex Cairns pressurised the visiting keeper a couple of times and was unlucky not to steal a goal.

These incidents helped to give the match an edge with 20 minutes to go. Ascot’s intensity increased at they battled for an equaliser. Luke Graham came on for the Stringers with 10 to go, and his fresh legs and determination added some extra steel.

Wasps worked hard to defend their lead, and centre back pairing Urquhart and Edward Chemlal were rocks, wile Little made an important on-on-one stop. It was tight for a while, but the Wasps relieved any anxiety during the final five minutes as they went on the offensive. Graham’s run developed a chance for Benning, his shot was skewed inches wide.