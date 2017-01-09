Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chalfont Wasps 2 Sandhurst Town 2

On a dank and gloomy afternoon at The Nest, Chalfont Wasps were seeking to extend their excellent unbeaten run to seven against Sandhurst Town.

In a game of two halves, Wasps showed true grit to come from behind to grab a point, and were unlucky not to bag all three. The early signs were encouraging for the Stingers when Mikey Benning had the first chance of the match. However, Sandhurst soon began to enjoy the lion share of possession and create the better chances. Wasps needed to dig in to try and weather the storm, Josh Urquhart notably smothered a promising run and shot in the 17th minute.

Wasps struggled to find their usual flowing high tempo football as Sandhurst were performing well, albeit Luke Graham was unlucky not to notch as his screamer whistled just wide of the post. Given the run of play it was Sandhurst who inevitably broke the deadlock on 36 minutes, Will Shaw netting from close range.

Further Sandhurst pressure followed. The only rest bite being a pause in proceedings whilst a yellow card was handed out to a Sandhurst player for an off the ball incident. Sandhurst’s second came after Wasps failed to clear their lines, Richard Hughes pounced to make it 2-0 after 43 minutes. Wasps were at sixes and sevens, trying to rally but were unable to get it together before the interval.

Although the light had faded even more at the start of the second half, Wasps were very bright and laid siege to the Sandhurst penalty box for the majority of the next 45 minutes. Alex Cairns came on at half time and made a difference. The first of a series of relentless Wasps efforts on goal came when Graham latched onto a Nick Little cross, but it was just over the top. Moments later Benning got Wasps deserved first goal after some good work from Cairns, but Benning and co did not celebrate as there was work still be done to salvage at least a point.

Wasps chances continued with great frequency. A Ryan Sweales header went wide, a Jack Pearce tricky run was blocked at the last minute; Tom Fifield, Benning and Pardeep Ghattoara were also causing Sandhurst serious concern. Wasps won multiple free kicks and corners as Sandhurst were forced deeper and deeper, making last ditch tackles to try and preserve their lead.

Some interesting referee decisions spiced up events and added to the drama. Steve Nott-Macaire then Brad Holt joined the fray. Wasps were very much on top and took the opportunity to reorganise and push Urquhart further forwards. Holt’s long throws added to the Wasps armoury. Ghattoara did superbly to chase down a rare Sandhurst break.

With 15 minutes to go the intensity increased even more. A Cairns powerful drive flew wide, Holts free kick cannoned off the wall to safety, Fifield shot cleared the bar, but then came the equaliser. Fifield was on hand to muscle in and slot home from an Urquhart flick on 87 minutes. Wasps continued their onslaught but were unable to grab what would have been a deserved winner.