Chalfont Wasps 1 Penn & Tylers Green 1

Two of the form teams in Hellenic Division One East were unable to be separated and instead shared the Boxing Day derby spoils.

Chalfont Wasps hosted top of the table Penn & Tylers Green, and there were no signs of anyone having overdone the turkey and booze as they sparred energetically all afternoon on a heavy pitch.

Penn started the brighter but Wasps defended well to stifle any real menace and created the first chance when Tom Fifield latched on to a Mikey Benning through ball but fired wide of the far post.

The quality and tempo of play was excellent from both sides, but Wasps were first to strike 15 minutes in when Luke Graham was felled from behind in the box and Tom Fifield’s spot kick hit the top corner, giving the keeper no chance.

But Penn levelled matters just 13 minutes later when Josh Fox lined up a powerful long range ‘worldy’ which flew into the top corner.

A header from Benning, scorer of a club record 12-minute hat-trick last week, then skimmed the post from a Josh Urquhart free kick, but the teams went in level at the break.

Penn’s main strike force of ex-Wasps duo Fred Tripp and Lee Thompson proved to be a handful after the interval, but Wasps countered their threat by playing three centre backs, limiting them to only a few half chances.

Both sides continued to counter attack at pace, and although the defending was resolute, there was always a chance of that someone would nick a winner. Graham and Urquhart combined well to feed Benning, but the visiting keeper bravely smothered his dart into the box.

Penn had their chances too, but the Wasps defence stood firm, and keeper, Dan Little handled cleanly, kicked well and marshalled his box confidently all afternoon, although he was grateful to see a Thompson header drift just wide.

The intensity grew for the last 10 minutes but Little stood tall to deny Penn, while sub Pardeep Ghattoara was unlucky to be only a hair’s width offside when through on goal, and although both sides traded punches to the end, an enthralling contest finished all square.