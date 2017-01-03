Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Didcot Town Reserves 1 Chalfont Wasps 2

Wasps travelled to Didcot on a bright chilly bank holiday afternoon and kicked off to the sounds of Thomas the Tank Engine shunting day trippers around on the nearby track. Wasps only got up to full steam in patches, but it was enough to overcome a lively Railwaymen XI.

Didcot were fastest out of the yard and the unfortunate Michael Green put into his own net, deflecting a fierce a cross developed after a pacey move down the left flank after only three minutes. Didcot’s tails were up and Wasps were hanging on for the next 10 minutes until they found some kind of rhythm of their own.

Dan Little prevented a Didcot second with his feet and then pushed a useful 20 yarder to safety moments later, and Luke Graham headed off the line. Wasps then started to offer some threat of their own and the intensity of the pressure applied grew after 30 minutes.

Wasps’ Tom Fifield forced a smart save, a series of corners and free kicks were won, a Garluwa Sandy shot shaved the crossbar and his run into the box was stopped by what could have been a possible penalty. All good signs that the Stingers were now on top.

Then came two goals in short succession. First, Josh Urquhart finished off a rebound save from close range (44) and then Jack Pearce grabbed Wasps second with a cross shot from the left (45). Wasps were flying and half time came at the wrong time for the visitors.

The second half was full of possibilities and it was a surprise that neither side notched again. Wasps’ did not reach the same level of intensity achieved during the final 15 minutes of the first half but they were resilient in defence, dogged in midfield and continued to create opportunities.

When they got good supply Didcot’s forwards were lively up top too. Wasps’ Pardeep Ghattoara and Tom Fifield continued to lurk and harass with intent, and oncoming subs Mickey Benning and Alex Cairns added to the Wasps menace during the last 20 minutes. Wasps saw goal bound efforts go just wide, just over and in, but this one was adjudged to be off-side.