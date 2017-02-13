Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chalfont Wasps 0 Chinnor 2

Wasps' last defeat was on the November 5, but their long unbeaten run came to an end as they fired blanks against a resolute Chinnor.

Wasps started both halves slowly, and despite then gaining control and having the majority of the pressure, they were unable to find the net. Goals change games, and as Wasps failed to make their advantage tell, Chinnor’s belief and determination grew as the match progressed.

Wasps has many chances in both halves. The Stringers' pressure built after 20 minutes, developing many opportunities and forcing numerous corners, but did not have their shooting boots on. Michael Benning, Tom Fifield, Pardeep Ghattoara and their supportive cast all seemed to be doing the right things up top, pressing well and at times combined with excellent interplay.

Wasps' midfield also worked hard. Nick Little maximised the space on the left and delivered a barrage of crossed – but to no avail. Chinnor’s first real chance was thwarted by a good one-on-one stop by home keeper Dan Little, but it remained 0-0 at half time.

Three minutes after the break, Stuart Braun put Chinnor in the lead. Wasps had plenty of time to get back into the match but now faced a very determined Chinnor who protected their advantage energetically. Wasps introduced all three subs during the half, continued to attack but their endeavours never produced the final pass or definitive shot or header needed, and the visiting keeper remained relatively unemployed.

Chinnor’s second was a little fortunate, a cross shot from the right flank from Ben Lewis found the far left top corner of the net. Wasps now had a mountain to climb but the pattern continued as they continued to press, but more shots went wide or over, passes just failed to reach their target - and as the light faded so did any chance of a recovery.