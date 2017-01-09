Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beaconsfield SYCOB 4 Royston Town 6

SYCOB's magnificent eight game winning streak may have come to an end, but there no was doubting the fight and spirit they showed in losing to league leaders Royston Town in a pulsating game at Holloways Park.

The Crows settled the quickest of the two teams and on ten minutes veteran John Frendo was given too much space at the edge of the area and he turned and hit in one movement and saw his effort fly into the top corner of Sam Bunting's net.

Ten minutes later, SYCOB failed to clear a short Royston corner and saw the ball lofted in for centre half Ryan Frater to head past Bunting and seemingly put his side out of sight.

These days, however, Beaconsfield are made of stronger stuff, and on 25 minutes they were back in it as Callum Bunting dusted himself down after been fouled in the area to slot home the resulting penalty.

A disastrous defensive mix up on 29 minutes, however, allowed Rod Orlando-Young to chip over Sam Bunting, and despite a fantastic goal line clearance from Guri Demuria, Josh Castgilione was on hand to nod the loose ball home.

SYCOB still refused to buckle, and on 39 minutes Ollie Jones had an effort well saved by Crows keeper Joe Welch. The Royston stopper could do nothing, however, to stop a Charlie Losasso free kick being met by the head of Jack McKnight, and at 3-2 the Rams went into half time knowing they were very much still in the game.

Four minutes into the second period their task was made harder as a great run and dribble by Orlando-Young saw him shoot past Bunting from a tight angle. Four minutes later, Callum Bunting saw a goal bound effort brilliantly turned over by Welch, and 60 seconds later Royston were 5-2 up as Castiglione shot through a crowded area.

The end to end contest was not yet done and dusted as on 61 minutes, a fine Ryan Hill run saw the ball land at Jack Lyons' feet, and he pulled it back for Losasso, who sent a beautifully weighted shot over the head of Welch. Eight minutes later, Callum Bunting got his head to a great Ryan Hill chipped pass and nodded past Welch for 5-4.

As SYCOB threw everything into a getting a deserved equaliser, Royston grabbed a decisive sixth when Adam Watkins side footed past Bunting on 90 minutes, and the points were on their way back to Hertfordshire, although the league leaders knew they had had to dig deep and fight hard to earn them.