Plymouth Argyle 3 Wycombe Wanderers 3

He may have had a stop-start career with Wycombe Wanderers since joining them in the summer, but Chairboys fans are finally singing the name of Myles Weston.

The former Southend winger, only recently back in the squad after picking up an injury on the opening day of the season, came on as a sub seven minutes from time in today's game at Plymouth with his side 3-2 down.

And he became an instant Chairboys hero by smashing home a stunning last-minute equaliser into the top corner following Adebayo Akinfenwa's lay-off.

Akinfenwa had also provided the assist for the opener, slipping in who else but Scott Kashket to knock home his 11th goal in just 12 games just nine minutes on at Home Park.

Connor Smith hit the post for the host minutes later, and after 19 minutes the League Two leaders were level when Jordan Slew knocked in a cross via the feet of keeper Jamal Blackman.

It was Wycombe's turn to hit the woodwork as half time approached, Akinfenwa striking the post from Joe Jacobson's corner, and they were made to pay two minutes later when Paul-Arnold Garita crossed for Jake Jervis to bundle home from close range.

Nine minutes into the second half it looked to be all over for Wycombe when Yann Songo'o nodded in Graham Carey's corner, but they hit back just four minutes later when Akinfenwa latched onto a Jacobson cross, lost his man and side-footed in.

As the visitors pushed for an equaliser, Matt Bloomfield had a shot cleared off the line, but the league's form team were not to be denied and Weston score the goal which may not have kept the Wycombe's winning run going, but at least secured an excellent point on the road.