Cheltenham Town 0 Wycombe Wanderers 1

Scott Kashket bagged his 13 goal in 14 games as Wycombe Wanderers ended 2016 with a ninth win in 10 games tonight.

However, the Chairboys had to survive a late onslaught from hosts Cheltenham Town to take the three points back down the M40.

Kashket broke the deadlock just 10 minutes in after latching onto a ball chested down by Adebayo Akinfenwa to fire home what proved to be the only goal of the game.

Aaron Pierre, Matt Bloomfield and Joe Jacobson all went close to extending Wycombe's lead, while former Cheltenham keeper Scott Brown, in for the injured Jamal Blackman, denied his old club by tipping over a free kick from James Rowe.

Dan Holman then fired into the side netting on the turn for the hosts, while Wycombe were denied a penalty for a blatant handball at the other end, but went in ahead at half time.

Akinfenwa had a shot blocked after the break before once more setting up Kashket, whose shot was saved by Russell Griffiths, in between which Pierre headed clear another dangerous Rowe free kick.

Cheltenham threw everything they had at the visitors in the closing stages but could not find a way past Brown, who made three vital stops to earn Wycombe victory in only his second full game for the club.