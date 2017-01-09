Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Dunstable 4 Chalfont St Peter 0

A three goal blitz in just five minutes proved too much of a hurdle for a depleted Saints side to overcome, and so they slipped to their fourth successive defeat.

Despite six late dropouts, Saints were still pleased to welcome back Jake Cass after a long layoff with a knee injury, and they began brightly enough.

They looked the likeliest to take advantage of the early exchanges but struggled to come close to putting the home goal under any real threat. As the light began to fade and the mist thickened, so Dunstable began to wrestle control away from their visitors.

They opened their account when a long clearance by keeper Ricky Parks evaded both Fenton and Wharton and Adiel Mannion ran on to finish neatly. Barely had the ink dried on that one before a speculative shot from distance by full-back Courtney Massey took on 'worldie' status and rocketed into the Saints goal to double the lead.

Things went from bad to farcical minutes later when confusion in the Saints defence let in Mannion to swivel and net on the turn. Three goals in five minutes and a cricket score was suddenly a possibility. However, Saints held their nerve and got off the ropes to battle their way to the half time break without further damage.

The fightback required in the second half was firmly extinguished early in the second half as a through ball split the now punch drunk Saints defence and BJ Christie added a fourth.

This drew much of the sting out of the game, and although Saints did manage a couple of shots on goal, there was little to suggest either side wanted to extend the agony and so the game eased to a close with Saints well beaten.