Chalfont St Peter 0 Kidlington 2

A third successive defeat of a miserable February saw Saints drawn ever closer to the relegation scrap.

But for an inspired performance by visiting keeper Sam Warrell, assisted by some poor finishing, Saints created enough to keep them in play, but the season-long absence of a proven goal scorer is starting to count against them.

They started brightly enough, with Tyrone Pink creating havoc down the right flank to a degree that drew early yellow cards for the Kidlington defenders. Jake Cass, a handful in any position, always looked threatening but lacks the sharpness of a natural scorer, highlighted when he chased down a wayward backpass but could only hit his shot into the scrabbling Warrell.

(Photo: Ian Doorbar)

It was the best chance Saints had in a promising half that saw both sides throw rare openings wide as the defences held sway. Jon Munday again succumbed to an early injury and it was an opportunity for promising youngster Connor Shingleston to come on for his debut just before the break.

With both sides continuing to cancel each other out after the restart it needed a stroke of fortune to open the game out, and it came to the visitors as they seized on an unfortunate slip by Adam Kirby to force an opening down the left. The low cross was well saved low by Carl Dennison but he was only able to push it into the path of Dunmall and his shot was blocked but Anaclet Odhiambo was able to turn the loose ball home from close range.

Saints should have repaired the damage within minutes but Tony Mendy could find a way past Warrell when put clear. Warrell made two further key saves as Saints looked to get back into the game. Shingleston played a through ball Saints have been crying out for all season to send Cass clear but he lobbed wide.

(Photo: Ian Doorbar)

The introduction of Luke Maguire added some extra power to Saints as they had to commit to chasing the game. A flurry of yellow cards, one to Warrell for time wasting and a second for Flanagan to briefly reduce the visitors to 10 men took some of the momentum out the game but Kidlington took advantage in the early stages of stoppage time as Callum Harvey galloped through to put the result beyond doubt.

Saints kept going and Cass was denied yet again as Warrell kept his best save until last with a superb stop from a close range header.