Chalfont Wasps Reserves 9 Clanfield '85 Reserves 1

Josh George hit a hat-trick as Chalfont Wasps Reserves cruised into the third round of the Hellenic Challenge Cup with a 9-1 hammering Clanfield '85 Reserves 1 on Saturday.

In a game of one-way traffic, it took just four minutes for George to put Wasps in front, converting a cross from the right, before grabbing his second four minutes later.

Josh Sabbatini was next on the score sheet following a bout of ping-pong in the Clanfield box, followed by Pardeep Ghattoara, who wrestled the ball from a defender and slotted home, while George completed his hat-trick to make it 5-0 at the interval.

Tom Fifield opened the scoring after the break, and after the unlucky Sabbatini twice struck the woodwork, Waite Scott netted twice in seven minutes to make it 8-0 with 20 minutes remaining.

The pace of the game then slowed, although Joe Drummond did steal in for Wasps' ninth, but last word went to Clanfield, who grabbed a late consolation through Tom Watts, prompting an amusing shout from their manager of “come on lads, we can do this!”