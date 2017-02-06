Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marlow 0 Beaconsfield SYCOB 0

It wasn't just Conor Washington who had a goal wrongly disallowed at the weekend.

Beaconsfield SYCOB's Harry Tucker had a perfectly good goal chalked off as it was ruled it had not crossed the line - just like Washington's strike for QPR at Blackburn.

Consequently, a Rams side which saw Komal Llewellyn-Reid move to a more central defensive position, Tucker and Harry Mepham take on the right and left back roles and Aaron Berry get a rare start up front, failed to score since mid October.

Following Tucker's goal-that-wasn't on eight minutes, e x-Ram Nathan Poulton went close for the home side on 31 minutes, but his header-cum-shoulder was well parried by Sam Bunting, and generally the first 45 saw both sides cancelling each other out.

The second period saw a Charlie Losasso cross on 48 minutes pick out Jack McKnight but his header went just over. Marlow's Chris Ovenden then forced a save out of Sam on 52 minutes and four minutes later it was the turn of Chid Onokwai to be denied by the Rams number one, who had an excellent game.

On 63 minutes, a fine Rams move ended with a turn and shot by Charlie Losasso that went inches wide of Simon Grant's goal and five minutes later a Losasso free kick also went very close to breaking the deadlock. All in all though the two teams were evenly matched and despite a late Marlow shout for a penalty a draw was a fair result.

Beaconsfield, Guri Demuria in particular, knew they had been in a tough game and they more then held their own against a side currently sitting third in the table. A clean sheet is a welcome sight, just need to knock a few in at the other end again and they'll be chasing their hosts up the table.