Stevenage 3 Wycombe Wanderers 0

Wycombe Wanderers put in their most disjoined peformance for many months as they were humbled 3-0 at a bitterly cold Stevenage this afternoon.

There was nothing unlucky about the defeat either, as the Chairboys were the architects of their own downfall for the second and third goals, and barely tested home keeper Jamie Jones at the other end.

And their day was summed up late in the second half when Myles Weston came on as a sub and lasted all of five minutes before having to be replaced himself, as he limped off clucthing his hamstring.

Stevenage started the brighter but it was Wycombe who came closest to opening the scoring in the early exchanges, Sam Saunders' free kick from 25 yards out leaving Jones rooted to the spot but drifting just wide.

It took a brilliant full-length diving save from Jamal Blackman to keep out Jobi McAnuff at the other end, the former West Ham man hitting it first time after Anthony Stewart's fine tackle on Josh McQuoid played the ball into his path.

The hosts were not to be denied though and took the lead just before the half hour mark, McAnuff twisting and turning before delivering a teasing cross which was flicked into the path of Steven Schumacher, who had the simple task of heading in from point blank range a few yards out.

On the stroke of half time they doubled their lead, Wycombe trying unsuccessfuly to try to play their way out from the back near the touchline but losing possession, leading to Dominic Gape hacking down Tom Pett and Matt Godden smashing home the spot kick.

If Wycombe harbouered any thoughts of a second half turnaround, they were dashed just a matter minutes after the interval in true Keystone Cops fashion. Blackman rolled the ball out to Gape, who immediately had two men on him and lost possession to Pett, who was left with an easy finish.

If anything, Stevenage looked more likely to extend their lead than Wycombe pull anything back,

Godden nearly nipping in with another after the Chairboys once again failed to clear their lines, while a good run and shot from Pett drew a decent save from Blackman.