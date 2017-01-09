Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grendon Rangers 4 Amersham Town 2

Amersham’s recent improvement went into reverse, especially in the first half, as lowly Grendon put Town’s defence to the sword.

The opening goal came after only six minutes. Grendon keeper Tom Weyman lauched a long kick which was headed on for Jo Walls, who had lost his marker, to hit the ball home across Town keeper Callum Woods.

Grendon increased their lead after 34 minutes. There seemed no danger but a mix up in the Amersham defence left Grendon’s Matt Ginger clear to round Woods and tap the ball into the net. Five minutes later Grendon scored a third. A long ball to the left was immediately knocked back into the centre by the unmarked winger for Walls to shoot low into the corner of the net.

Amersham came out with far more intent in the second half. After four minutes only a flying save by Weyman to a Ryan Luke chip prevented a goal. The game was then halted as the unfortunate Grendon midfielder, Louis Descrettes was carried off the field with a suspected broken leg.

Amersham were then gifted a goal in the 58th minute. An innocuous cross from newcomer Haydon Clack seemed to pose no problem but bobbled through Weyman’s hands leaving Luke with an easy tap in.

Weyman then made amends with several excellent saves as Amersham started to press. He could do little, however, on 71 minutes when a cross from Tommee Seaton found Luke with time and space to shoot home.

Weyman then twice saved smartly from Jack Blair, the second an outstanding deflection round the post following a sweeping Amersham move. With five minutes to go, however, Grendon made the game safe when an early cross from the right found Walls and his shot found the net.