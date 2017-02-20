Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Histon 2 Beaconsfield SYCOB 3

SYCOB twice came from behind to take three hard earned points back to Bucks from their first visit to the Glassworld Stadium, surely the best ground in the Central Division.

Histon were quickly into their stride, Jake Chambers-Shaw shooting just wide in the first minute after a poor kick by Rams stopper Mohammed Ayoub. Four minutes later the lively Ben Yeomans fired in an effort in but Ayoub made a decent save.

Beaconsfield were struggling to get any real foothold in the game in the first half hour and it was no surprise when Elkanah Sibanda sent a lovely free kick past Ayoub on 34 minutes to put Histon one up. However, rather than let their heads drop the goal seemed to wake The Rams up and on 38 minutes Callum Mapley fired in a beauty from at least 25 yards which left Histon keeper Sam Roach clutching thin air. Callum Bunting nearly added a second on the stroke of half time but this time Roach proved more than capable.

The second half began with SYCOB piling on the pressure but unable to convert it to goals, the nearest coming when Aaron Couch shot wide on 66 minutes when a goal looked almost certain. Bunting also went very close on 69 minutes but it was the hosts who grabbed the second. Some overplaying by The Rams led to a Stutes breakaway and Ayoub brought down the attacker leaving Ref David Hutton little choice but to award a penalty which was converted by James Carmen.

SYCOB refused to buckle and on 76 minutes a superb Charlie Losasso free kick was brilliantly saved by Roach. However, six minutes later Roach and one of his defenders got into a bit of a pickle and Losasso reacted quickest to sneak in and slot the ball into the empty net and put his side level.

On 88 minutes Histon's Simon Unwin was shown a straight red for a tackle on Couch. The home sides anger was further raised when four minutes later, as the final whistle drew near, SYCOB took the lead as Losasso, The Rams man of the match, shot through a crowded area to spark delight amongst the visiting support and despair amongst the home crowd.