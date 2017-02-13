Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beaconsfield SYCOB 2 Barton Rovers 1

A late, late strike by top scorer Callum Bunting finally secured the points for SYCOB in an evenly matched game that could have gone the way of either side.

Barton had a good shout for a penalty on 12 minutes waved away by ref Sunny Gill, while Guri Demuria had a header from a corner cleared off the line on 19 minutes. Ten minutes later, a Charlie Losasso shot forced a good save out of Tom Coulton, but on 37 minutes a powerful shot from distance by captain Aaron Minhas flew into the top corner to give the Rams the lead.

Barton are not in the top six without good reason, and on 43 minutes, just after Connor Calcutt had shot narrowly wide of Sam Bunting's goal, Tom Smith got his head on a well delivered corner to draw his side deservedly level.

The early part of the second half saw Sam Bunting make fine saves from Calcutt and Jimmy Hartley as Barton enjoyed an extended spell of pressure, and the SYCOB goal led a charmed life. The Rams played mainly on the break, Losasso at the heart of most of the good attacks.

Jack McKnight almost sneaked in on 72 minutes, while the returning Aaron Couch had an effort smothered and Spencer Maw had one well saved by Coulton. Barton's Elliot Bailey also saw a shot bounce back off the post as the game flowed from end to end.

Just as a draw seemed to be calling, Losasso whipped in a lovely cross and Bunting nipped in front of his marker to poke the ball past the diving Coulton - and 30 seconds later the final whistle went!

To further cap a fine day, managers Andy Hurley and Leigh Wooldridge, along with club secretary Robin Woolman, were presented with the December Team Of The Month award from Southern League secretary Terry Barratt.