Colchester United 1 Wycombe Wanderers 0

Joe Jacobson was sent off for only the second time in his career, and first time as a Wycombe player, as Wanderers crashed to defeat at Colchester United last night.

The defender was booked twice in 10 minutes towards the end of the game at the Weston Homes Community Stadium, one for obstruction and one for a trip on Tarique Fosu.

It completed a frustrating night in Essex for Wycombe, who dominated for large spells but were unable to convert any of the chances they created.

But the hosts started the brightest and had already missed a one on one by the time defender George Elokobi put them in front with 12 minutes on the clock with a rocket of a shot into the top corner.

Paris Cowan-Hall forced home keeper Sam Walker into a fingertip save, Alex Jakubiak shot across the face of goal and Adebayo Akinfenwa fired wide from close range but Wycombe went in at the break behind.

Akinfenwa forced a save from Walker after being teed up by Sam Saunders, before Akinfenwa returned the compliment for Saunders, but again Walker came out on top, and even when the keeper was beaten, Elokobi proved just as heroic at the other end for the hosts by clearing off the line from Cowan-Hall.

It was clear it wasn't going to be Wycombe's night when an Akinfenwa effort was also cleared off the line, while Cowan-Hall was denied by two crucial interceptions, but Jamal Blackman also made a good stop from Kurtis Guthrie at the other end.

Guthrie went close once more, Michael Harriman heading his effort off the line, but Colchester held on for the points, and it's now four league defeats in a row for Gareth Ainsworth's men.