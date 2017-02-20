Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Amersham Town 0 Totternhoe 4

Two moments of ill discipline cost Amersham Town dear against table topping Totternhoe.

After only five minutes, a poor Totternhoe back pass allowed in Chris Blunden but, as he and James Bromhall in the Totternhoe goal arrived at the ball together, the rebound favoured the visitors. At the other end, a mix up in the Amersham defence allowed Totternhoe’s Daniel Lambeth a run on goal, but Town keeper Callum Woods palmed his shot wide.

From the ensuing corner, a goal mouth scramble resulted in Scott Murchie shooting over from six yards. Amersham responded well and Bertie Squires-Adams was unlucky to see a deflected shot pass just wide of the post. The game changed seven minutes before the break when, for the second successive game, Amersham needlessly gave away a penalty with an unnecessary tackle. Lambeth struck the penalty home confidently,

Amersham were still in the game after the break and almost equalised after three minutes. Blunden was through on goal but Bromhall saved with his legs and Squires-Adams saw his shot from the deflection headed off the line. Amersham continued to compete well, ‘though their forwards were unable to convert possession into clear cut chances.

Ten minutes later occurred the second moment of ill-discipline. Tom Smith was adjudged to have raised his arms to an opponent and was dismissed. Gaps then inevitably appeared, and on 71 minutes the ball broke in the area for a Totternhoe forward, and although Woods touched his shot onto the bar, Sam Folland ran in to hit home.

Seventeen minutes later Woods saved a second penalty, diving superbly to his right to parry a well struck Lambeth drive. It was to no avail, however, as a minute later a cross from Chris Doggett on the left eluded all the defenders for an unmarked Lambeth to nod home. The final goal came in the fourth minute of injury time, when Woods was unable to cling on to a fierce drive and Folland slotted home.