Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crewe Alexandra 2 Wycombe Wanderers 1

There was little Valentine's Day love for referee Michael Salisbury from Wycombe Wanderers' travelling fans at Crewe Alexandra last night.

The official somewhat harshly gave a penalty against Sido Jombati to gift the hosts all three points seven minutes from time after Wycombe had fought their way level.

Jombati appeared to play the ball, and George Ray, if anything, looked to stumble over his leg - but Salisbury pointed to the spot and James Jones fired home the winner from the resulting penalty.

So aggrieved was Chairboys chief Gareth Ainsworth with the decision that he was sent from the touchline for his protests and had to watch the closing minutes from the stands.

Crewe had taken an early lead when Chris Dagnall's shot proved too hot for Jamal Blackman to handle, and despite Jombati's best efforts on the line, the ball just crept over.

Adebayo Akinfenwa looked to have earned Wycombe a point with 14 minutes remaining when he held off a challenge from the centre back after controlling a long ball into the box before slotting into the corner, but then came the late controversy.