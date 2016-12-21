Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beaconsfield SYCOB 5 Chalfont St Peter 1

SYCOB's incredible winning streak extended to seven games as an Aaron Berry hat-trick helped them to thump neighbours Chalfont St. Peteron Monday night.

A relatively even first 20 minutes or so saw both sides feeling the other out with no real incidents of note. However, on 25 minutes, George Fenlon upended Berry in the area and the forward picked himself up to slot home the resulting penalty.

The Rams then took relative control of the game, playing the ball around well and giving the Chalfont defence plenty of work to do. They coped well until the 44th minute, when a Ryan Haugh cross from the left found Berry and he fired home for his and the Rams' second.

The second period again saw the Rams take the game to their opponents, Charlie Losasso forcing a save out of Rourke Pickford on 46 minutes and Spencer Maw having an effort hacked off the line five minutes later.

On 58 minutes, however, they scored again - a Losasso curler smashed off the bar, Ryan Hill put it back into the box and Ollie Jones pounced on the loose ball to smash it into the net.

Berry's hat-trick strike came on 62 minutes when Hill and Haugh combined to send in a teasing cross which Berry backhealed past Pickford, a superb finish from an in-form striker.

Chalfont were really struggling to get any sense of rhythm to their game, though the confident Rams gave them little space or time on the ball to get into it. They did manage to claw a goal back on 89 minutes when Lee Rushe misjudged his clearance and saw it fly past Sam Bunting for an O.G.

Saints' joy was short lived though as a decent cross from Losasso was met by the onrushing Callum Bunting to poke home and complete the demolition job.