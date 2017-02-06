Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chesham United 3 St Neots 2

Chesham United got back to winning ways with a 3-2 win over St Neots to keep their Southern Premier play-off hopes alive on Saturday.

Veteran striker Barry Hayles opened the scoring after just three minutes, heading home a cross from strike partner Drew Roberts.

Recent signing Dave Hutton then opened his account for the club and doubled their lead with a 20-yard belter just seven minutes later.

(Photo: Trevor Hyde)

But the visitors pulled one back soon after, and suddenly Chesham were hanging on as keeper Ashlee Jones made a superb diving save, and Saint also struck the crossbar.

The hosts were, therefore, grateful when Dave Pearce, only on as a sub for five minutes having returned from a spell on the sidelines, slotted home a third from close range in the last minute.

And it was just as well, as the Saints went straight down the other end and scored in the second minute of injury time. But Chesham, who travel to Chippenham tomorrow night, held on.