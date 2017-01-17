Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chalfont St Peter 3 Aylesbury United 2

In a lively and entertaining game, Saints edged out their near neighbours to secure a vital win to halt their recent slide down the table.

If heavy morning rain had deadened the pitch, both sides began positively with the Ducks taking to the damp conditions as might be expected. The ball was moved quickly and positively but it was Chalfont that took the early advantage. A smart interception by young loanee Josh Kelly was moved on to give Jake Cass a free run to goal and his calm finish past Oualah was a welcome return for his new role of leading the Saints line.

Both Chalfont players played with a refreshing directness and the Aylesbury defence had to be at their best to keep them quiet. A hip injury to Cass before the break forced a reorganisation with Tyrone Pink taking his place.

Aylesbury created problems themselves for the home defence. Bolstered by the impressive Carl Dennison between the posts, Saints held firm and, like their opponents, they benefited from some wayward shooting although a strong block by Dennison from Coulter proved key to Saints reaching the break still ahead.

(Photo: Ian Doorbar)

Aylesbury continued to press from the re-start and Dennison was again called into action with an excellent one handed save. As the second half unfolded much as the same as in the first, Saints should have extended their lead only for Tyrone Pink, who was otherwise adventurous in his runs, dithered over an opportunity to allow retreating defenders to close him down.

Other chances fell to both Pink and Kelly before Aylesbury finally found their way to an equaliser when Saints failed to deal with a corner and Lea Coulter stabbed home the loose ball.

The introduction of Luke Maguire added some extra punch to Chalfont and as the game moved into the closing minutes and Aylesbury pressed hard to find a second, Saints found a move to erase any concerns about previous misses to reclaim the lead. A powerful run by Kelly saw him pass the ball across the area where it was retained by Maguire and his lay back to Tyrone Pink on the edge of the area and a crisp finish into goal lifted the home supporters.

In the final minute of normal play Aylesbury were caught short at the back and a through ball by Pink was chased down by Maguire and he beat a defender and the advancing keeper to roll the ball over the line from the edge of the area to extend the lead. There were nervous looks at the watch as play moved into the sixth minute of stoppage time but another corner conversion by Alex Collard came with the final touch of the game and could only narrow rather than affect the final result.