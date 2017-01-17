Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Amersham Town 4 Clean Slate 1

New signing Chris Blunden hit a debut hat-trick as Amersham Town beat Clean Slate 4-1 on Saturday.

His first came on 14 minutes when a ball was lofted it over the top which he controlled well and slid past the onrushing Michael Everleigh in the Clean Slate goal.

Amersham continued to press and scored the second six minutes later when Richard Acheampong on the right evaded two tackles and crossed to Blunden, who immediately knocked the ball on to Bertie Squires-Adams, who in turn took one touch before hammering home.

Amersham’s third arrived 12 minutes after the break when a curling pass from Ryan Luke behind Clean Slate’s left back found the run of Blunden, and he struck the ball confidently past Everleigh.

Clean Slate pulled one back with six minutes left, when a cross from the left bobbled in the Amersham area, resulting in a defected shot which rebounded off the bar. The ball was returned and Ziahn Watts poked it past Callum Woods.

The scoring was not, however, complete, as with three minutes remaining an Amersham cross from the left was not cleared and Blunden was on hand to drive home for his hat-trick.