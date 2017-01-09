Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chesham United 1 Dunstable Town 0

Ryan Blake netted the only goal of the game as Chesham United continued their winning streak against Dunstable Town on Saturday.

The diminutive striker Ryan cut in from the right and shot low past the visiting keeper into the corner of the net after just eight minutes at The Meadow.

If not for wasteful finishing, the Generals could have been out of sight, but Blake's strike earned the points which moved Chesham up to eight in the Southern Premier standings, with games in hand on those above them.

(Photo: Trevor Hyde)

It also meant a third straight win, and an eighth game unbeaten for Andy Leese's men, who were voted the division's Team of the Month for December.

Chesham's win made for an unhappy return to The Meadow as well for two former Generals, Danny Talbot and Kelvin Bossman, who both started the game for Dunstable.

Meanwhile, Blake and co will be back in action tomorrow night when they host Hungerford Town in the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup semi-finals.