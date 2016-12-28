Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beaconsfied SYCOB 6 Kidlington 0

SYCOB's great run of form continued with a convincing victory over Kidlington on Boxing Day.

A relatively even first period saw half chances for both sides - Lewis Gabbidon went close for Kidlington on four minutes, Charlie Losasso had an effort hacked off the line on 20 minutes and Harry Tucker saw a header come back off the Kidlington post on 29 minutes.

The visitors' Lewis Coyle also had a couple of sights of the target, but it was SYCOB who went in a goal to the good at half time when a Tucker free kick fell to defender Guri Demuria, who showed a centre forward's predatory instinct to hook the ball past Sam Warrell.

The second half was only two minutes old when Losasso sent in a free kick that left Warrell rooted to the spot and put the home side two goals up. Losasso then turned provider to set up Aaron Berry for a tap in on 55 minutes, and from then on the victory was never in doubt as SYCOB harried and hassled their opponents, never allowing them any time on the ball.

Sub Callum Bunting was hacked down by Warrell on 74 minutes but picked himself up to calmly slot home the resulting penalty. He then grabbed a second and Beaconsfield's fifth on 80 minutes when a Losasso free kick was nodded down by Demuria and Bunting swivelled and fired in one movement to leave Warrell clutching at thin air.

The rout was completed on 88 minutes when a Losasso free kick was met perfectly by Demuria to side foot past Warrell. This was the Rams' eighth consecutive victory and one that saw them move up to ninth place in the table.

It gave them a first double of the season, having already beaten Kidlington away in August, and also meant that they are the second top scorers in the Central Division. Having gone further in the FA Cup then ever before, the first half of the 2016-17 season can be looked back on with a certain amount of satisfaction. Now for the second part!