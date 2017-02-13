Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Old Bradwell United 1 Amersham Town 0

As the scoreline suggests, this was a tight game on a sticky pitch, and Amersham were unlucky not to come away with a point.

Both teams spent the first 15 minutes testing each other out, and over the remainder of the half, both had chances. Tommy Cooke for Old Bradwell on the left was a thorn in Amersham’s side, and Callum Woods in the Amersham goal had to be alert on more than one occasion to keep out shots.

With several new players in the team, and not having played for a month due to postponements, the Amersham team was taking time to settle down. They almost scored after 27 minutes when a John Smith corner from the right resulted in a goalmouth melee, as Chris Blunden and Bertie Squires-Adams saw shots blocked on the line.

Old Bradwell, shortly after, took the lead. A dangerous attack seemed to have been repelled and the forward was taking the ball away from goal when he was needlessly brought down by an Amersham defender. The referee took a long look at the incident before awarding the penalty, which Alex Feaver dispatched confidently to Woods’ left.

Town enjoyed most of the play in the second half, with Old Bradwell relying on breakaways from their nippy forwards. Chances were created at both ends, and Amersham were particularly unlucky with 12 minutes remaining.

From another Smith corner, Jack Halcombe knocked the ball goalwards. It looked a goal all the way, but the ball hit the inside of the near post and rebounded into the grateful arms of Dan Willett in the Old Bradwell goal.