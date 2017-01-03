Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Clinton 3 Amersham Town 1

Amersham Town gave a good account of themselves against fourth placed Aston Clinton and, with a little more luck and accurate shooting, could well have gained a draw.

On a boggy pitch Aston Clinton started the more lively of the two teams. After only four minutes, Town keeper Callum Woods had to be quick to dive at the feet of an onrushing forward and was then rounded by Tom Burton, but the forward was unable to convert from a narrow angle.

Town then took the lead against the run of play after 24 minutes when a long ball found Nathan Kelly running behind the Aston defence and he coolly lobbed the onrushing Liam Smith in the Aston goal.

They were ahead for only 10 minutes, however, as a quick break down the Aston left found David Brown and his scuffed shot eluded Woods to nestle in the far corner of the net.

Aston then took the lead when another cross from the left fell kindly for Lewis Workman, who smashed the ball past Woods.

Amersham came out strongly in the second half, moving the ball more quickly and troubling a strong Aston Clinton defence.

After only five minutes came a key point in the game as Town’s Tom Parry cleverly worked his way into the penalty area past three defenders and was brought down. Tommee Seaton’s spot kick, however, lacked power and Smith was able to save easily to his left.

Amersham continued to enjoy the majority of possession but were unable to convert chances into goals as Bertie Squires-Adams dove a fierce shot across the goal and just wide of the far post, while Ryan Luke juggled past two defenders but his shot was gathered by Smith.

With nine minutes left, Aston made the game safe when a quick break released their forwards. Woods did well to parry the first shot but was unable to prevent Brown tapping in the rebound.