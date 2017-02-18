Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wycombe Wanderers 1 Carlisle United 2

It proved to be unlucky number 13 for Adebayo Akinfenwa and Wycombe Wanderers against Carlisle United this afternoon.

The game was just two minutes old when Anthony Stewart floated in a lovely cross from the left which Akinfenwa guided just inside the far post with his head for his 13th goal of the season and third in four games.

But two poor pieces of defending let the visitors take a lead they never surrendered, the first coming within seven minutes of Akinfenwa's opener, when Jamie Proctor was given all the time in the world to pick his spot and beat Jamal Blackman with a low shot from just outside the area.

The rest of the half was absolutely dominated by the hosts, but they could not make the breakthrough and paid the price when another piece of shoddy defending let in Reggie Lambe, who poked the ball past Blackman to put his side in front.

Sam Saunders came close to levelling matters just before the break, picking the ball up from Paris Cowan-Hall on the right hand edge of the area before switching onto his left foot and curling one towards the far corner which keeper Mark Gillespie did well to turn around the post.

Akinfenwa then came within a lick of paint of getting his side back on even terms when his header from a Michael Harriman free kick came back off the far post with Gillespie beaten, while Saunders could only divert the ball into the keeper's hands from Cowan-Hall's pull-back soon after.

Jakubiak's shot was then too hot for Gillespie to handle, but there were no blue shirts following up to pounce on the rebound, and Cowan-Hall was just off target with with a high looping effort from near the right touchline.

As the half wore on, the home fans grew ever more frustrated with a series of bizarre decision by referee Darren Drysdale, not least penalising Akinfenwa when his flick on would otherwise have put in Cowan-Hall. Saunders even lost patience at one stage and was booked for airing his opinion.

With time running out, O'Nien came close to scoring a cracker but his arrowed shot from the edge of the area was just off-target, and after Carlisle boss Keith Curle was sent to the stands, Jakubiak side-footed over for the hosts.

There was to be no way back though for Wycombe, whose play-off hopes have taken a severe dent with three league defeats in a row, but they will not know how they lost this one.