Wycombe Wanderers 1 Luton 1

Adebayo Akinfenwa extended Wycombe's unbeaten run to 15 games with a late equaliser against Luton Town at Adams Park this afternoon.

The Chairboys were trialing to Scott Cuthbert's header early in the second half and didn't look like getting anything from the game until Luton were reduced to 10 men, when Johnny Mullins was red carded for a nasty foul on Scott Kashket.

Suddenly the hosts came alive, and were rewarded whe n Akinfenwa climbed highest to guide a header from Joe Jacobson's peach of a cross beyond the reach of Luton keeper Christian Walton and into the far corner of the net.

Luton twice came closest to opening the scoring in the first half, Danny Hylton having an effort cleared off the line by Sam Wood, before Jack Marriott beat Jamal Blackman with a rasping drive which clipped the bar and sailed just over.

Wycombe started the second half brighter, with Anthony Stewart having the ball nicked off his toe as he shaped to shoot and Akinfenwa volleying over from inside the area, but it was Luton who took the lead 10 minutes into the second half when Cuthbert headed home from a corner.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth threw on new signing Sam Saunders for his second Wycombe debut as he looked for a way back into the game, but it was fellow sub Kashket who went closest, his superb volley on the turn flying just wide.

And it was a nasty foul on Kashket, back in the side after missing the last two games, which saw Luton reduced to 10 men for the last 15 minutes, Mullins going for an early shower and suddenly it was game on.

The hosts kept pushing and the equaliser finally arrived with via Akinfenwa, after which Kashket twice went close to a winner, firing a low drive just wide from 25 yards out before curling a peach on an effort just past the far post from the right hand edge of the area.