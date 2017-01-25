Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Midfielder Stephen McGinn has left Wycombe Wanderers after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

The Scotsman arrived at Adams Park on a two-year deal in August 2015 but has been unable to break into the team in recent weeks due to strong competition for places in midfield.

The former St Mirren, Watford, Sheffield United and Dundee man made 30 appearances last season but managed just 10 this term, falling behind the likes of Dominic Gape, Luke O'Nien, Marcus Bean and Matt Bloomfield in the pecking order.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth said: “Stevie needs to play games and that wasn’t something I could offer him here, so we felt it was best for all parties to give him the opportunity to pursue first-team football elsewhere.

“He’s a great guy and it’s unfortunate that it hasn’t really worked out for him here in the past few months. Even though it's been a difficult time for him, he's remained the ultimate professional and always given his full support to me, my staff and the players.

"We wish him all the best and hope our paths cross again one day.”