One of the things Adebayo Akinfenwa is looking forward to most when he hangs up is boots is being able to fully embrace the Christmas spirit.

There will be little opportunity for Akinfenwa and his Wycombe Wanderers team-mates to see family this Christmas, as they travel down to Plymouth for a Boxing Day game.

Once he retires it will be a full on Christmas – but forget the turkey – that can only mean plenty of chicken for the man who loves a Nando's more than most.

He said: “It's a nice part of the year for the kids, but not so much for footballers. I can't each as much chicken as I'd want because of Boxing Day.

“To be fair, there's a few things I'm looking forward to when I hang my boots up, and that is one of them.

“The wife and family all get excited but you're always time watching, knowing you have to get home and rest, but it's part and parcel of being a footballer, and you just get used to it.

“It's nothing new after 15 years. I haven't got that long left in the game, so when I do hang up my boots I'm going to bask in Christmas, trust me!”

Most kids will be waking up on Christmas morning with a copy of FIFA 17 under the tree, but being an ambassador of the video game, there's plenty of copies kicking around the Akinfenwa household already.

He added: “EA do take care of me, I'm not gonna lie, I've got plenty of copies of FIFA. My boy's still poor at it, but I'm trying to get him better because he's got a sore temper every time I beat him.

“It's still an expensive time of year with five kids under 10, not to mention tiring when you've got to play Father Beast Mode!

“To be fair, it don't help that we're travelling Christmas Day. It took me a while to tell them as I wasn't ready for the earful. They are excited and there's been a lot of rushing around.

“As footballers it's hard to bask in that, but I try to embrace the Christmas element for the kids. The key word is expensive though, so our winning run is helping with the bonuses!”