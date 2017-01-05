Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They might be the giants rather than the underdogs for a change, but Wycombe Wanderers will be no less humble when they take on Stourbridge in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Stourbridge sit ninth in the Northern Premier, a full 74 places below Wycombe, who are fifth in League Two, but the minnows have already knocked out League One opposition in the shape of Northampton Town.

Cash-tight Wanderers often play the underdog card against league opponents with far weightier resources, but despite the shoe being on the other foot, Ainsworth won't have a problem keeping his players grounded for the tie.

He said: “I can't use the little old Wycombe excuse as the resources are obviously bigger here, but I can use the one that everyone will be wanting Stourbridge to beat us for the FA Cup fairytale, so we will be up against it.

“It's not a nice place to be as the underdog thing in this country is big, and Stourbridge have had a fantastic run. They are a very decent team, and it is as tough a draw as any we could have had, without a shadow of a doubt.

“This is going to be very tough as the world wants them to win. I've been in ties like this before and form goes out of the window. We have to be as solid and professional as always but still keep this humility about us.

“We are a small club too, and it would be a fantastic story for either club to be in the fourth round. It would be a fairytale for us as well. We will be at our best as it's a huge game for us as well as them, and there's no way we will take this lightly.

“Stourbridge are a very good side, makes no bones about that, they are playing a league below where they should be. But you can't just take the humility out of my players, that's the kind of people they are, and I wouldn't let them anyway.”