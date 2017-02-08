Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Ainsworth was not impressed by the state of Coventry City's pitch last night – although he stopped short of blaming it for Wycombe Wanderers ' Checkatrade Trophy exit.

The Sky Blues have to share the Ricoh Arena surface with Premiership rugby side Wasps, who played at Wycombe's own Adams Park before uprooting to Coventry two years ago.

There were clear signs of wear and tear on the pitch, on which Coventry triumphed 2-1 to book a place in the final of the competition.

(Photo: Tim Street)

Manager Ainsworth said: “The pitch is terrible, you cannot pass on it. We tried to set each other up a couple of times and the ball was bobbling all over the place.

“You're unable to get a clean strike forward. They're used to it and we're not. It's like going back a few years to when they (Wasps) played at Wycombe and we had a pitch like that.

“It's a really tough surface to play on, rugby has hammered their pitch and made it difficult. There were none of the quality balls forward that we're used to

“But no excuses, Coventry scored more goals than us. They're at Wembley, we're not, and good luck to them.

(Photo: Tim Street)

“On April 2 we'll be recovering from a trip to Leyton Orient rather than getting on a coach to Wembley, but that's football.”

There may not have been as many blades of grass on the pitch as there once were, but Luke O'Nien covered every one which was left, earning praise from his gaffer.

Ainsworth added: “Luke was fantastic, he covered every blade of grass. To put in a performance like that after 90 minutes on Saturday – that boy has got every chance in the game. I'm so proud of him.”