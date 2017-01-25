Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chesham's Tom Helm is determined to repay the faith Middlesex have shown in him after the county champions extended his contract with the club until at least the end of the 2019 season.

The 22-year-old former Chesham CC bowler made an impressive first-class debut for Middlesex against Yorkshire at Headingley as a 19-year-old in September 2013, when he claimed match figures of 5 for 78.

Unfortunate injuries since have restricted him to just seven further first-class outings, six List-A and one T20 appearance for Middlesex. Helm will be spending the winter with England Lions and is determined to put his injury problems behind him.

He said: “I am thrilled to have extended my contract with Middlesex and am really looking forward to spending the next few years of my career here at Lord’s.

“I would like to pass on my thanks to Angus and the rest of the management at Middlesex for continuing to show faith in me and for supporting me through what has been a difficult and frustrating couple of years spent largely on the sidelines

“I’m feeling fit and strong now and am excited about the prospect of a winter ahead with the England Lions before returning to Middlesex in pre-season when I can set about repaying the belief they’ve shown in me.”

Middlesex’s Managing Director of Cricket, Angus Fraser believes the paceman has a big future ahead of him. He explained: “Tom has had no luck with injuries in the past couple of seasons but he remains one of the most exciting young cricketers in the country. This is why we will continue to support him.

“In the limited cricket he has played we have seen just what he can produce and, obviously, the England Lions management also witnessed it during the training camp in UAE Tom was at before Christmas, hence his selection for the Lions tour of Sri Lanka.

“All Tom needs is an injury free period. When he gets this his career will move forward very quickly. We all hope that period is 2017 - he deserves it to be.”