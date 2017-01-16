Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It turns out that Blue Monday is not just one of the best selling singles of all time.

It is also the official name of the most depressing day of the year.

A combination of low bank balances, failed New Year’s Resolutions, larger waistlines and pickled livers after the festive splurge are factors that have led to today (Monday January 16) being dubbed Blue Monday.

And while the science involved may be slightly dubious, the third Monday of January is widely acknowledged as the most depressing day of the year.

Reporter Tom Herbert took to the streets of Beaconsfield in the doom and gloom to find out how Blue Monday has affected people there.

29-year-old Nicola Horne said the day was not getting her too depressed: “I had a really good weekend but I’m sure I will change my mind when I’m at my desk.

“I am looking forward to pay day though.”

Vera Cooke, 89, agreed. She said: “I went away to my daughter’s for Christmas and came back here.

“It’s nice to be with them but it’s nice to have peace and quiet again.

“I’m able to get up and get out - it’s not horribly cold, everything is lovely.”

Nigel Warner, 62, said the day hadn’t affected him much at all: “It’s like any other day really. Apart from the weather it’s no better or no worse.

“It affects people differently but I suppose I hadn’t ever thought about that.”

But on the other side of the coin Philip Moroz, 22, said: “I got up late and it’s raining, it doesn’t look very good and it’s all a bit miserable - I would say, yes, it has definitely affected me.”

33-year-old Mario Bushi, 33, who lives in London but travelled to Beaconsfield for work, said: “It’s affected me a lot - I’m supposed to work and it’s started raining.

“I do landscape work outside. I wish I never came to work today, it’s not worth it really because of the weather. It’s unbelievable - it’s the first day I came to work out here [Beaconsfield] and it’s raining.”

And Aiden Bailey had a rather different take on the day, as Monday was his first day in the town having moved out from central London the day before: “It’s a change of circumstances - it’s an adventure.”

And social media and PR agency Nobull Comms cheered up commuters at the train station by handing out free hot drinks in the morning.

Director Anne-Marie Payne said: “What better way to introduce ourselves to local commuters, and perk them up, than offering them a free cuppa on what is the most depressing day of the year?

“We hope our happy hour illustrates the Nobull magic to local business people who may not have heard of us or our services before.”