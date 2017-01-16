Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M40 near Buckinghamshire had an eventful weekend after delays were seen as a result of a lorry fire and a car crash.

The crash took place early on Sunday January 15, near the sliproad to Junction 3 to Loudwater. Firefighters from Beaconsfield, Gerrards Cross and Slough attended the scene.

The junction was closed and there are understood to have been minor injuries, although the driver was not trapped. The Road Policing team tweeted the incident adding a warning to drink drivers.

Later that day the trailer of a lorry caught fire between junctions 4 for Handy Cross and 5 for Stokenchurch of the M40 northbound causing delays in both directions just after 4pm.

The fire was extinguished by crews from Marlow, High Wycombe and Beaconsfield. They had to use a hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

Minutes later there was a crash on the southbound section of the motorway between the same junctions. A fire crew from Thame attended the scene but nobody was trapped.

Earlier, on Friday night (January 13), the road policing team tweeted that a sleeping man had been removed from the A404 Handy Cross roundabout, a major interchange at Junction 4 of the M40. The man was described as 'safe and well' and was later on his way to Birmingham.