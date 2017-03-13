Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

School pupils were treated to a special tour of RAF Benson by Thames Valley Air Ambulance's frontline staff.

The children from High Wycombe's Highcrest Academy visited the headquarters of the charity they have chosen to support this year.

As well as a tour of the specially equipped flying ambulance by paramedic Rich Company, pilot Alf Gasparro and paramedic Neil Plant sat down with the 11 pupils for a detailed Q&A session.

Year Seven school reporters Libbie and Jessica said: “It was amazing to hear the stories of how the TVAA saved people's lives.”

The children who visited the base were selected through a competition where they had to submit the questions they wanted to ask the air ambulance crew members.

Questions to the crew included:

How stressful is it working long hours?

What do you do in a life or death situation?

How long does it take you to train to become a paramedic or pilot?

What equipment do you use when you have a patient on board?

One student asked if the crew ever felt like heroes after saving a life. Paramedic Mr Plant replied: “We don’t like the word hero.

"We don’t look at ourselves as heroes – we look at ourselves as paramedics and pilots who come to do a job. Teachers are heroes.

“It’s a tough job that doesn’t always go well. We can’t always save everybody’s life.”

The paramedic went on to say that he "it is always a good feeling" when the job goes well and some patients who make a full recovery come back to visit the staff six months or a year later.

“We don’t ever think about it at the time that we are doing anything heroic - it’s just our job,” he added.

Emma Bowden, Highcrest’s Vice Principal who led the group, said: “It was a fantastic day and the pupils gained so much information and knowledge they can share about TVAA.

"It’s incredible to think they started out in a caravan and now, only a few years later, as a team and charity they make such a positive impact on so many peoples’ lives.

"We will continue to try and raise the profile of TVAA and hope to raise even more money for them."

Sarah Sharkey, of Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: "It was fantastic to have been given the opportunity to deliver assemblies about Thames Valley Air Ambulance at Highcrest Academy and offer 11 lucky students the opportunity to visit the air base to meet our life-saving crew and see the helicopter first-hand.

"Those that visited the base had a great time and paramedic Neil and Pilot Alf were able to answer all of their questions."