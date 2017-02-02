Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are searching for the man who witnessed thieves stealing powerful tools from a van in Chalfont St Peter.

At around 8.30pm on January 30, thieves broke into a parked van at The Greyhound Inn, in High Street.

The offenders, who were driving a blue Mazda 6, stole a range of power tools including a chainsaw, a drill, a power saw and nail guns.

A member of the public witnessed the theft and reported it to staff at the pub, but he left no personal details.

Now, officers are keen to trace this man as they believe he may have information key to the investigation.

Investigating officer PC Gavin McVeigh, based at Amersham police station, is appealing for the man to come forward.

He said: “I am really keen to identify the man who reported the offence to bar staff at The Greyhound Inn.

“He could have crucial information for us as we continue to investigate this offence.”

Anyone with information can call Thames Valley Police on 101 or anonymous calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.