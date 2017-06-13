Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an appeal for information after a Prestwood farm had diggers and chainsaws stolen from its lock-up.

Wren Davis Farm, on Wycombe Road, was burgled between 8pm on Sunday June 4 and 8am on Monday June 5.

During this time, an 'IFOR WILLIAMS' trailer, approximately 12 feet long with a registration number beginning with RVO3, was stolen.

On top of this, a Kabota U10/3 Micro Digger, a Kabota KX36/3 Digger, two petrol chainsaws a Makita Breaker and an angle grinder were taken.

Thames Valley Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the burglary or with information about it to come forward.

Investigating officer Police Constable Helen Rankine from Amersham Police Station said: "If anyone has any information which could assist with the investigation, or who may have witnessed the incident, please call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101."

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference '43170162347' or contact Crimestoppers anonymously .