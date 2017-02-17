Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hospice of St Francis has teamed up with local solicitors across Bucks in a special scheme that offers people the chance to make a will during the month of March while donating to the charity.

During Make a Will Month, participating solicitors will waive their usual fees for their standard will writing service in return for a donation to the Hospice.

The Hospice of St Francis, which provides free care and support when it matters most for people facing life-limiting illnesses across Bucks and Herts, relies on voluntary donations for 80% of its over £5 million running costs.

This year, a total of 12 solicitors across Bucks and Herts are taking part – the highest number ever – making it even easier to make an appointment.

Sarah Timothy, a solicitor at Blaser Mills in Amersham, said: “We’re very pleased to be supporting The Hospice of St Francis’ Make a Will Month. Making a Will and keeping it updated is the only way to ensure that your estate is distributed in accordance with your wishes.

“Making a Will is much easier and more straightforward than many people think and provides the reassurance that family and friends will be looked after in the future.”

Angela Marr, from Amersham, who took part in Make a Will Month last year, said the experience was much less formal and daunting than she expected it to be.

“When writing a Will you might feel fearful so it helps to know that the solicitors are supporting the Hospice and will be helpful and supportive during the Will-writing process,” she said.

“Because the solicitors are writing the Will so that the Hospice can benefit, it seems very relaxed and right from the start there was a feeling of trust between me and the solicitor.”

Angela, who volunteers at the Hospice, added: “When you see the work that the doctors and nurses do and how much difference this can make to people’s lives, it inspires you to become involved and support the work that they do.”

Last year, over 100 people took advantage of Make a Will Month to make their Wills, raising more than £16,000 for the Hospice.

Michele Poli, the Hospice’s Legacy Fundraiser, said: “Our suggested donation of £100 for a basic single Will or £160 for a pair of basic mirror Wills is less than most solicitors charge for a basic Will writing service.

“We are delighted that so many solicitors’ firms have chosen to take part. Their generosity makes it the perfect opportunity to get your affairs in order and make sure your family is provided for in the future whilst also helping local families benefit from the care and

support of the Hospice.”

Participating solicitors in Bucks include:

Fulton & Robertson, Amersham: 01494 722326

Blaser Mills Solicitors, Amersham: 01494 781362

IBB Solicitors, Chesham: 01494 790000

Pickup & Scott, Aylesbury: 01296 397794

Neves Solicitors, Milton Keynes: 01582 715234

For more information and a full list of participating solicitors, visit www.stfrancis.org.uk/MAW or follow us on Twitter @hospicstfrancis #makeawill