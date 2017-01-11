Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for robbing the same Chesham bank twice.

Tyler Strickland, 31, of Sunnyside Road, was sentenced to 21 months’ in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (January 10).

He pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery at a previous hearing at the same court on November 29 last year.

Investigating officer, Det Con Fred Ruffle of Force CID, said: “Strickland robbed Lloyds Bank in High Street on two occasions last year, at about 3.20pm on Wednesday October 19 and at around 2.25pm on Monday October 24.

“During the second robbery Strickland threatened staff, claiming he had a ‘shooter’.

“On both occasions he stole cash before fleeing the scene.

“Following these offences we released CCTV images of the offender and received lots of information from the public. I would like to thank the public for coming forward.

“Thanks to excellent police work, Strickland was arrested and charged with the robberies on October 26.

“I am grateful that Strickland pleaded guilty to the offences and that he has now been sent to prison for his crimes.

“I would like to thank all the officers and staff at Thames Valley Police who work on this investigation, as well as the Crown Prosecution Service for bringing the case to court.”