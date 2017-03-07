Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is that time of the year again when villages and towns throughout the county spruce up their trees and sweep up their roads to be crowned Bucks’ Best Kept Village.

The 2017 competition is underway, with information and entry forms going out to parish and town councils, and bosses are hoping to make it the best yet.

The competition, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, has always proved very popular and competition chairman Richard Pushman is keen to ensure this year is no exception.

He said: “If a village or small town is considering the Best Kept Village competition, we can’t stress enough what a great community activity entering can be.

“The competition gets communities working towards a common goal and it is a great way of getting to the heart of what really makes a community tick.

“It is not difficult to enter and I don’t want any of the county’s villages to feel that they haven’t got what it takes to do well.

“It is not just for ‘pretty’ villages – we want to see communities where everyone makes an effort to keep their surroundings well maintained.

“It is a good opportunity for villages to celebrate all the positive aspects of life in their village and say ‘well done’ to the people that get community projects up and running.”

Last year Chalfont St Giles won the Pushman Cup , an award for villages with a population over 3,000 and beating Stokenchurch into second place.

Marlow, which won the Michaelis Cup for small towns in 2015 came second behind Stewkley in the Tindall Cup, a competition for the 2015 winners .

And Weedon won top spot in the competition overall after judges awarded it the Sword of Excellence for the highest marks.

Further information is available from the Buckinghamshire Best Kept Village Competition administrator by email at bkvbucks@gmail.com or by telephoning 07734 886540.

The deadline for entries is April 30 and judging will take place in June and July.

The winners will be announced by the end of July, and the presentations will take place in the winning villages on September 16.

It is sponsored by Bucks County Council, Milton Keynes Council and district councils from Aylesbury Vale, Chiltern and Wycombe.