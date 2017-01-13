Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Buckinghamshire's district councils have put forward their plan for a total restructure of the way councils are set up in the county.

Chiltern, South Bucks, Wycombe and Aylesbury Vale district councils and Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC) have all agreed to shift from the current two-tier system towards two unitary councils.

This would mean BCC would cease to exist but there are differences of opinion over how many unitary councils should be formed.

The district councils will each vote on a joint proposal on Monday January 16 which would see their plan for a southern unitary made up of what is now Chiltern, South Bucks and Wycombe and a northern unitary of what is currently Aylesbury Vale.

If the proposal is approved the plans will be submitted in a meeting between the leaders of the four district councils and Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid.

The district councils argue that a switch to two unitary councils allows for savings of £58 million over a five-year period and that in consultations held with 146 'key stakeholder organisations' in the county they're plan was the most popular, receiving 41% of the vote.

The next most popular option was for three unitary bodies (32%) while the least popular option among those polled was the introduction of a single unitary council for the whole of Buckinghamshire. This receives 27% of the vote and is the option that the BCC will be submitting to the Secretary of State.

If one of the submitted plans is adopted by the government, a change is not likely to take place before Spring 2019.

Currently the county council's responsibilities include education, transport and social care while the district councils focus on issues like planning applications, housing and rubbish collection. In unitary bodies there is only one tier which is responsible for all of the council's duties.

Buckinghamshire already has one unitary, Milton Keynes, which has operated alone since 1997.

Councillor Isobel Darby, Leader of Chiltern District Council, said:

“Two new unitary councils means arrangements are even more local. Our proposal creates a new opportunity for more local involvement in decision making and true accountability.

“There is a need for ward councillors to reclaim their community leadership role as the accepted and mandated voice of people. Councils supported by local councillors can engage with local communities encouraging them to reduce the demand on services and to step into the breach left by the withdrawal of publicly provided services. “

Councillor Ralph Bagge, Leader of South Bucks District Council, said:

“There is no disagreement that that delivery of services will be aided by the demise of the two-tier system. Our proposal gives us the opportunity to write a new chapter.

“Design and delivery of local services will be sensitive to the particular need of different communities. This must take place in a co-ordinated and integrated way with partners.”