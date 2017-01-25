The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 10-year-old faced a fear of public speaking to recite a poem in front of 100,000 people.

Sumaya Siddiqi, who goes to Farnham Common Junior School, was chosen to conclude the Women’s March in London on Saturday (January 21) by reading a poem called ‘For Love’.

It was written by Dorothy Oger the day after the Brussels terrorist bombings in March last year, where the poet lives.

It has been translated into 60 languages and details how the author will ‘stand for love’.

Sumaya, from Slough, only found out she was going to be reading the poem the day before the march, after her mum Julie suggested the idea to the organisers.

Sumaya said: “At first I was very nervous and as soon as I finished I felt really good.

“After a hard day it was amazing.

“I texted my friends and my mum showed my teachers and some of them saw it on Facebook.

“Everybody said well done and they have congratulated me.

“I used to be really nervous in our class plays but I don’t think I’m going to be now.”

Julie, 45, said: “She just took it in her stride. I knew she would be OK with it, but we never quite know what the reaction would be.

“You can’t force someone to do something like that.”

Not only did the pair manage to rehearse it ‘a couple of times’ beforehand, but they never intended for Sumaya to finish the march.

Julie said the police were ‘panicking over numbers’ and so were looking to finish it early.

She added: “Sumaya was getting a bit upset and then they said she was going to do it and close the whole thing.

“She ended up being the last one on there doing this poem.

“It went very well. She’s a young person and it has a bit more meaning.

“It went a bit like clock work. We’re so proud.”

A mutual friend of Julie’s and Dorothy’s sent the poem to Sumaya’s mum via email.

Dorothy was visiting London for the march, the two got in contact and it was at this point Julie suggested that Sumaya read it.

She added: “The organisers said it would be good for her to do it.

“It was a bit last minute and there was no real grand plan behind it.

“It connects different generations and I think that’s why they liked the idea.”